Abandoned dog with no back feet gets a boost with 'new shoes'

Benson was found abandoned on the side of the road in Greensboro. He was emaciated and near death. Infested with heartworms and in need of a doctor, a stranger picked the dog up and helped him get a start toward his new life.

Benson ended up at Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue in Catawba County. The non-profit group quickly realized Benson would need costly help with his legs in order to have a shot at a normal life.

“It was affecting his hips and his spine, and right now he’s only about 2 years old,” said Beth Bailey, a volunteer and foster parent for Hartman’s Haven.

The group helped get Benson set up with a “new pair of shoes,” dog-sized prosthetics that fit over his legs to help him walk.

“For his quality of life, to make it better. So that he wouldn’t have the problems that he would have as he gets older,” Beth said.

He’s still learning how to walk in his “new shoes.” A veterinarian with Carolinas Veterinary Specialist in Huntersville says with some training, he’ll soon be as good as new.

The cost of the prosthetics isn’t cheap. Beth says Benson’s pair is costing more than $3,000. But she says it’s worth it.

“Everybody needs a chance. Every animal, every person needs a chance.”

Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue is asking for help in offsetting that cost. If you’d like to make a donation to the group, click here.

