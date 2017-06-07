CHARLOTTE KNIGHTSL Rodon To Make Rehab Start At Gwinnett Sunday

LHP Carlos Rodon to Make Rehab Start Sunday in Gwinnett

RHP James Shields Will Continue Rehab with Knights & Start Thursday in Gwinnett



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, who is currently on the club’s 60-day disabled list with left biceps bursitis, will make a rehab start for the Charlotte Knights on Sunday, June 11th on the road in Lawrenceville, GA. Rodon, 24, will get the start Sunday as the Knights conclude a four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves from Coolray Field. First pitch of Sunday’s game in Gwinnett is set for 1:05 p.m.



Chicago White Sox RHP James Shields will continue his rehab stint and make his second rehab start for the Knights on Thursday, June 8th in Gwinnett at 7:05 p.m. against the G-Braves. Shields, 35, started for the Knights on Saturday, June 3rd in Buffalo, NY and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits over four innings. White Sox RHP Jake Petricka is also on a rehab assignment with the Knights. Petricka, 29, has appeared in two games for Charlotte this season and has allowed two runs on four hits over three innings pitched.



Rodon was originally selected by the White Sox in the first round (third overall) of the 2014 amateur draft out of N.C. State University. He made three appearances with the Knights in 2014 and went 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA (12.0 IP). He began the 2015 season with the Knights and posted a 1-0 record with a 3.60 ERA in two starts (10.0 IP) before being promoted to the White Sox on April 20, 2015. He made his Major League debut the next day (April 21) against the Cleveland Indians. Rodon made one rehab appearance with the Knights last season and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings pitched.



The Knights and Durham Bulls will conclude their series tonight from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte will send RHP Tyler Danish (1-4, 3.66) to the mound against Durham RHP Brett Honeywell (4-5, 5.10). Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.



Tickets for tonight’s game are still available. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will meet fans and sign autographs. Single-game tickets for all games during the 2017 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Tradition Never Ends!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com