Man wanted in fatal weekend shooting turns self in to CMPD

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man that happened in north Charlotte over the weekend turned himself in Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments, which are on the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Tuesday, police said they identified 42-year-old William Vandale Medlin as a suspect during the investigation and that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Medlin was last seen in a silver Range Rover with a 30-day temporary plate. Police said that the vehicle was found Tuesday in Charlotte.

RELATED: Vehicle located, man still wanted in deadly north Charlotte shooting

Medlin, who turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators have not released a possible motive in the shooting.

Baldwin's death marked Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.