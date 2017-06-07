Death investigation underway in Ballantyne area parking lot

Police say they are conducting a death investigation in the Ballantyne area of southern Mecklenburg County Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation began just before 4 p.m. in a parking lot in the 8700 block of Camfield Street, which runs between Southgate Commons Drive and Elm Lane.

Officials have not released any details about the investigation.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared officers had placed tape around a vehicle in a parking lot.

WBTV is working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.