NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway.

Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3.

NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.

Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert are all suspended four races.

Busch's pit crew didn't attach the left rear wheel before Busch left his pit stall early in Sunday's race. The wheel rolled off the car.

The left front wheel on Briscoe's truck wasn't properly attached before he exited pit road, and his wheel soon rolled off.

