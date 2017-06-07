Alexander Co man charged with indecent liberties with child - | WBTV Charlotte

Alexander Co man charged with indecent liberties with child

Romero Romero
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man from Alexander County was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection to allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, a report was issued May 18 accusing 34-year-old Edgar Alrcon Romero of sexual abuse involving a minor. 

Romero was charged Tuesday with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

Deputies said Romero was taken into custody and placed under a $150,000 secured bond. The sheriff's office said Romero's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

