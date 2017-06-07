South Carolina's Holbrook resigns as baseball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook resigned after missing the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons.

Holbrook and the university announced the move Tuesday night. Holbrook was an assistant for the Gamecocks on their national championship teams in 2010 and 2011, then was promoted after former head coach Ray Tanner became the school's athletic director.

Holbrook and Tanner had several meetings about the program since the Gamecocks missed the NCAAs.

Tanner thanked Holbrook for his commitment to the program and wished him the best.

Holbrook twice reached the NCAA Tournament's super regional round, losing at North Carolina in 2013 and last year, falling to Oklahoma State at home.

The Gamecocks were a top-five team entering the year, but lost their last eight series in Southeastern Conference play.

