Lincolnton woman arrested in early morning stabbing

A Lincoln County woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a early morning stabbing in Lincolnton, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Mineka Gibson is accused of stabbing another woman around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Teague Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies said they found a woman with a puncture wound in her neck.

The female victim told the sheriff's office that she was sitting in a car listening to music and drinking with a man when they heard the car door open. The victim said Gibson then allegedly jumped in the vehicle and stabbed her, deputies said.

The victim said Gibson then fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The female victim was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln for treatment.

Gibson was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Deputies said Gibson was also served an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply.

Gibson was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $15,380 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said Gibson had previously been on probation for assaulting the same victim prior.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.