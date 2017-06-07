Meck Co. health director releases statement following resignation announcement

Mecklenburg County Health Director Marcus Plescia spoke out Wednesday after announcing his resignation Tuesday, saying his tenure has been overshadowed by recent events.

"I have enjoyed my time here and am proud of what we have accomplished," Plescia said. "But, unfortunately, my tenure has been overshadowed by recent events. Six months ago we identified a lapse in follow-up of abnormal pap tests. Since then I have taken steps to resolve the immediate problem, and hired consultants to help identify and expedite changes in our organization and clinical processes. I am committed to seeing this process through, but I now think it is best for someone else to take over my leadership role in the long term," Plescia continued.

Plescia resigned effective Aug. 4. He joined the county as health director on Feb. 1, 2014, and oversaw the transition of public health from a shared service with Carolinas Healthcare Systems.

"He led the charge for multiple wellness initiatives aimed at reducing chronic disease," Danny Diehl with Mecklenburg County said of Plescia.

Plescia has taken heat for delayed pap smear tests and the release of hundreds of patients’ personal information to media outlets. Most recently, the department allowed public swimming pools to open before they were inspected for the season.

"Candidly, the constant negative media coverage – which has often lacked balance and has been focused heavily on me – has become a distraction to the department, has rendered it significantly more difficult for me to accomplish what I came here to do, and has been a burden on my family," Plescia said. "I have felt frustrated at not being able to clear my name, and also that of the wonderful people who have committed their lives to this department. Regardless, my resignation will hopefully allow this agency of committed people to continue to do good work."

Plescia says he has appreciated the employees who have supported him.

"I look forward to working with you over the next two months to assure a smooth transition. I certainly wish you all the best in the future," Plescia said.

