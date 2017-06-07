Three cats rescued, firefighter injured in Huntersville house fire

Three cats were rescued and a firefighter was injured in a large Huntersville house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Maxwell Drive, where flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home.

The Huntersville Fire Department says the firefighter injured suffered minor burns. The cats rescued were given oxygen and taken in by CMPD Animal Care and Control.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

