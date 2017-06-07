Need a smile? Video of 'eyebrow stamp' testing goes viral

If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.

Kristen Hampton, a reporter who features good news happening in the world for Charlotte's WBTV, saw an advertisement for the "3 Second Brow" and knew that she had to try it out.

"I saw the ad on Facebok and just knew that it would be a fun Facebook Live video," Hampton said. "But I have to be honest. I had no idea how well it would do. People kept logging on and reacting, so I just kept going. I thought it was going to be just another silly video that I did."

She bought the stamps Tuesday morning and had the box unwrapped so that it was ready to go.

The video shows Hampton using the stamp to paint on the eyebrows, including one with a built-in arch. For added fun, she put in another beauty product, the Perfect Smile Veneers, and threw on some lip gloss and drove around trying to convince people to try it out.

She was able to convince a male employee from Discount Tire to try one... just one... before he decided that was probably enough.

While the video has been shared thousands of times, Hampton says it is people's reactions that really made her smile.

"I spent yesterday in such a tickle, reading all the comments," she said. "I acted like a clown for 30 minutes and people were writing me to say they were having a bad day until they watched my video. You can't beat that feeling."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.