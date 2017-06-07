81-year-old driver in Ballantyne-area crash dies

An 81-year-old woman involved in a Ballantyne-area crash Monday has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:53 Monday on Rea Road between Parks Farm Lane and South Brook Lane.

Police say Mildred Hickling drove a Suzuki SX4 into a median and struck a small tree, causing her to swerve into the northbound lanes of Rea Road and strike a Honda Odyssey head-on.

Hickling went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, where police say she was pronounced dead Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Honda went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries following the crash.

"Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors for the White Suzuki SX4, driven by Mrs. Hickling," police say.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

