Part of Concord Mills mall evacuated after fire breaks out in FYE store

Part of Concord Mills Mall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the FYE store.

The Harrisburg Fire Department said by 10 a.m. the fire was out. Firefighters worked to remove smoke and water from the building. The side of the mall where the store, in Suite 731, is located was evacuated.

Investigators say the fire was started by a malfunctioning exhaust fan in the employee restroom. They say there was between $10,000 and $15,000 in damage, mostly caused by smoke and water.

The FYE store, as well as the adjacent Journeys and Buckle stores, will remain open.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.