Part of Concord Mills mall evacuated after fire breaks out

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

Part of Concord Mills Mall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

The Harrisburg Fire Department said by 10 a.m., the fire was out. Firefighters worked to remove smoke and water from the building.

The side of the mall was evacuated. 

There's no word on what started the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

