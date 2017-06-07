Human remains found in Avery County believed to belong to missing man

Human remains found in Avery County Tuesday are believed to belong to a missing man, the Avery County sheriff said Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the remains were discovered near Harper's Creek and may belong to 47-year-old George Richardson, who has been missing for nearly two months.

Richardson disappeared in the Harper's Creek area in April. He was last seen at a cabin in the community, which was burned to the ground along with all of his known vehicles.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for missing Avery County man

A shoe was found in the area last week and searchers went back out on Monday. Deputies say skeletal remains and some personal items were found late Monday into Tuesday.

The remains are being taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem. Deputies hope to positively identify the remains within several days and say, so far, a cause of death has not been confirmed.

