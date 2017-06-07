Rowan Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, clerk injured

The Dollar General on Highway 601 north of Salisbury was robbed by two armed men on Tuesday night, and a worker at the store was injured in the altercation.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's office, two masked men carrying handguns confronted clerks as they were closing the store just after 10:00 pm.

One of men grabbed a clerk and pushed her, causing her to fall into a display rack.

The second man demanded money from the safe and the cash register. The first man led the clerk to the office where he made her hand over a "green box."

After stuffing the money into their backpacks the men left the store and ran off going in the direction of Cauble Road.

The first man was described as a light skinned black man wearing a red hoodie and some sort of "character mask" with long gray hair. He was wearing faded blue, acid washed jeans, red tennis shoes with black laces, and a mint green backpack with a blue liner. He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

The second man was also black, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask over the lower part of his face. The hoodie had wide white stripes from the armpits to the waist. He was wearing black Adidas exercise pants with four stripes down each side. He was also wearing black socks and some type of flip-flop or slide shoes. He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver ejection port.

A dog with the Rowan Sheriff's Office was able to follow a track that started at the store and ended at Old Wood Lane.

One clerk was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A witness told deputies that he did see two men walking near the store and "acting suspicious" a short time prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

