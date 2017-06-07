Downed trees in south Charlotte neighborhood bring down power lines, cause traffic nightmare

Several trees fell on power lines and across roadways in the Charlotte's Myers Park area Wednesday morning, shutting off power to over 800 residents, including Myers Park Elementary School.

“Beautiful, iconic trees and they come down from time to time and it is heartbreaking. They really characterize the area,” David Gordon said, a neighbor.

A tree fell near Selwyn Avenue and Queens Road W, closing the roadway down Wednesday. Crews said clearing the tree from the area could be an all-day event.

“It happens frequently, generally when there has been a lot of rain, we always worry something is going to come down and we try and prepare,” Mary Long said, a neighbor in the community.

A second downed tree shut down part of Queens Road near Providence Road Wednesday morning, causing huge backups in the area.

The tree closed all lanes on Queens Road at Harvard Place and took out several power lines. Drivers reported traffic being backed up for miles in the area near the busy intersection.

“Kabam! It is just one of those things. The house didn’t shake like sometimes,” Long said.

The power lines sparked a fire in the middle of the road.

“We saw the fire because the electricity ignited the tree,” Gordon said.

John Degrace was trapped in his apartment while crews worked to clear the area. “It is amazing, two different trees in two different areas and no one got hurt. That is good,” Degrace said.

Degrace has only lived in Charlotte for four days but he is now keeping a close eye on a large tree hanging over his home.

“Beautiful area, but looking at this one right next to the apartment building, it is a little unsettling. I am not thinking about it all the time but it definitely could, I mean it is possible,” Degrace said.

