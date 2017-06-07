Downed tree shuts down Queens Road near Providence Road

A downed tree shut down part of Queens Road near Providence Road Wednesday morning, causing huge backups in the area.

The tree closed all lanes on Queens Road at Harvard Place and took out several power lines.

Drivers reported traffic being backed up for miles in the area near the busy intersection.

Earlier, a tree fell nearby on Selwyn Avenue near Queens Road W.

