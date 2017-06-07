Downed tree shuts down part of Queens Road - | WBTV Charlotte

Downed tree shuts down part of Queens Road

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A downed tree shut down part of Queens Road Wednesday morning.

The tree fell across Queens Road near Harvard Place, closing all lanes and taking out several power lines. 

A tree fell earlier nearby, on Selwyn Avenue near Queens Road W. 

