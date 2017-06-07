Two Kannapolis firefighters earn scholarships

Two Kannapolis firefighters have received scholarships from the North Carolina State Firefighters’ Association (NCSFA).

Senior Captain Greg Summitt, who joined the Kannapolis Fire Department in 2008, received an $8,000 scholarship. He is enrolled in the bachelor’s degree program for Fire and Emergency Service Administration at Fayetteville State University.

Engineer Josh Funderburk received a $2,000 scholarship and he is working to complete an associate’s degree in Fire Protection Technology from Cleveland Community College. He has been with the Kannapolis Fire Department since 2011.

The NCSFA gives scholarships in each region totaling $240,000 in scholarships statewide for members and their children. Summitt and Funderburk were chosen out of 229 applicants.

For more information about NCSFA and the scholarship program, visit ncsfa.com.