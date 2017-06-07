App State looking for a few runners for a study, and they'll get paid

The Appalachian State University Human Performance Laboratory on the NC Research Campus is in need of at least 30 more male and female walkers and runners for a study that is currently underway.

The study is entitled the “Influence of 2-Weeks Flavonoid Supplementation and an Acute 45-Minute Walking Bout or 2.5 h Running Bout on Plasma Levels of Gut-Derived Phenolics.” The purpose of the study is to determine if a 45-minute brisk walk can have the same effect as running on the digestion and circulation of flavonoids, which are health-promoting compounds in fruits and vegetables.

Previous research conducted by David Nieman, DrPH, director of the Human Performance Laboratory, showed that running improves the transfer of the small flavonoid molecules from the colon back into the body producing healthful effects.

In this study, 85 walkers and 25 runners who are healthy males or females between the ages of 18 to 50 years old will be tested. Volunteers must have a regular history of walking more than 100 minutes per week totaling all walking, both short and long duration, and be capable of walking 45 minutes briskly on a treadmill. Runners must have a history of participating in 10 km to 42.2 km races and be capable of running for 2.5 hours on a treadmill.

Volunteers will visit the ASU laboratory at the NCRC four times, taking a total of five to six hours. During the first visit to the lab, volunteers will receive baseline fitness testing and an orientation. After two weeks of taking a supplement or a placebo, volunteers will visit the lab twice within 24 hours to either be in a group that walks or rests in the laboratory.

A comparative group of 20-25 runners will ingest the flavonoid supplement for two weeks and then run 2.5 hours on treadmills in the lab. Volunteers will also collect urine for 24 hours, provide four blood samples, and keep one, three-day food record.

People who complete the study will receive $275. For more information or to sign up, email ASU-NCRC@appstate.edu.

