Death investigation underway in Anson County

A death investigation is underway in Wadesboro.

The incident happened on Highway 74 near Salisbury Street.

A woman on scene identified the victim as her father, 60-year-old Wallace Sturdivant. She said Sturdivant had two daughters and four grandchildren. "Taking the life of my dad... that's so wrong," the woman said. "Everyone knew my daddy in Anson County."

We're working to gather more details surrounding the situation. Police have not confirmed the victim's identity.

The woman on scene said her dad was sick and had been suffering from kidney failure for the past two years.

