Fallen tree causes power outages, shuts down road near Myers Park Elementary

A tree fell on power lines in Charlotte's Myers Park area Wednesday morning, shutting power off for nearly 500 homes, including Myers Park Elementary School. Power started being restored to homes by 6:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy's Outage Map.

The tree fell near Selwyn Avenue and Queens Road W., closing the roadway down.

Crews said clearing the tree from the area could be an all-day event.

