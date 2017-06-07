Fallen tree causes power outage for Myers Park Elementary, hundreds of homes

A tree fell on power lines in Charlotte's Myers Park area Wednesday, shutting power off for nearly 500 homes, including Myers Park Elementary School.

The tree fell near Selwyn Avenue and Queens Road W., closing the roadway.

Duke Energy is assessing the damage and expects to have power restored to most by midday. Crews hope to restore power to Myers Park Elementary School before classes start.

Click here to see Duke Energy's Outage Map.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.