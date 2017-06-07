Powerless in Charlotte

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, June 7. Here is a first look at the stories we're talking about right now. You may have noticed the news alerts on your pohne. Watch WBTV News This Morning for more details live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

ALERT: Hundreds are without power just south of uptown Charlotte. It was caused by a tree that fell on power lines on Selwyn Avenue near Queens Road West. We're getting updates on when power will be restored. Remember, if your power goes out you can live stream our newscast on your phone via the WBTV News app or the WBTV Weather app.

Another major battle for Mecklenburg County Commissioners involved proclaiming part of June as Ramadan Month. Ramadan is the Muslim holy month. One of the commissioners talks about why this designation shouldn't be allowed.

This story creeped out a lot of women. The latest update: Charges have been dropped against a Rock Hill man accused of using a GoPro camera to peep on women at a pool. We'll tell you why the law played in the suspect's favor.

Noise complaints about planes from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport have been surging. We found out why some residents in nearby neighborhoods may not see an improvement.

BREAKING: We're learning a six-year-old girl died in a fire just south of here in Columbia, S.C. Details are coming in from our Raycom sister station. At 5 a.m., you'll hear from the firefighters who tried to revive the child at the scene.

You have been hearing for months now about Russia's interference in U.S. elections. There's a probe right now to see if Russia's hacking effort reached N.C.

WEATHER CHANGES. Some raindrops fell on my windshield driving in to work. And it's seemed a bit breezy! Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate forecast to get you out the door!

Christine

