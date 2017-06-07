Mecklenburg County leaders discuss pool inspections

Members of the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners got a briefing from county staffers Tuesday night regarding pool inspections.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been under fire since a Charlotte Observer report revealed that more than 350 public pools in the county were allowed to open up without having had an inspection this year. Some of the pools had not been inspected since they were shut down by the county last year, according to the newspaper.

Cardra Burns, Assistant Health Director for Mecklenburg County and Lisa Corbitt, reviewed the inspection process for commissioners Tuesday night.

Burns said that the county overseas 1095 seasonal pools and 292 annual pools. The seasonal pools require one inspection per season and the annual pools require two inspections per year.

Burns said there is one supervisor over the pool program and a senior environmental specialist. The specialist is the county’s only person that is 100 percent dedicated to the pool program. The county has three environmental health specialists, but they inspect tattoos, demolitions, rats and mosquitoes in addition to pools. In total, 44 people with the county can inspect pools according to Corbitt.

In 2016, 16 pools ended the season with a suspended permit.

Corbitt said the department needs to look staffing needs and customer service when it comes to the pool inspection process.

When questioned by commissioner George Dunlap, Corbitt confirmed that pools in Mecklenburg County had opened without inspections this year, but explained that the process was in accordance with state law.

Dunlap was unhappy that a story about the pool inspections had been published in a newspaper before some county officials had been briefed on the situation. He questioned whether anything was done wrong by the health department if no state laws were violated.

“I just think it’s only fair that if you think we need to exceed state law, that we tell the county manager first,” said Dunlap.

He then suggested that more staffing may be needed.

Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour said the current inspection process needs to be improved.

“We need to exceed state law,” said commissioner Matthew Ridenhour.

Ridenhour said he would be happy to invest in more personnel if it would make the pool inspection process easier. Not everyone seemed to think a staffing shortage was the issue.

Commissioner Jim Puckett questioned whether staffing was the problem, suggesting the county inspection process was making it hard for people to open a pool.

“I don’t know that it’s a problem with not having enough employees,” said commissioner Jim Puckett.

The review of the pool inspection process ended without commissioners taking any official action.

