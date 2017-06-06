CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Drop Game Two of Home Series Against Durham 4-3

Knights Fall to Bulls 4-3 Tuesday

Carson Blair Launched His Fourth Home Run of the Season



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Reynaldo Lopez tossed seven strong innings and Carson Blair launched a ninth-inning home run, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series to Durham Bulls by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was Charlotte’s seventh straight.



Down by a score of 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Knights began to mount a comeback against the first place Bulls. Danny Hayes led the inning off with a single off reliever Chih-Wei Hu. Blair then followed with a two-run home run, which pulled the Knights to within just one run (4-3). The Bulls battled back and went to the bullpen to replace Hu with reliever Andrew Kittredge. He retired the next three batters to earn his first save of the season. The home run was Blair’s fourth in 2017.



Lopez (5-3, 3.82) started for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings. He walked one batter and struck out one. Reliever Matt Purke came on in the eighth inning and allowed one run on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Leonard. RHP Bobby Parnell, who was added to Charlotte’s roster on Tuesday after signing a contract with the Chicago White Sox, struck out two batters over a scoreless frame.



Durham RHP Yonny Chirinos (5-0, 2.00) earned the win after he allowed just one run on five hits over seven solid innings. Willy Adames and Patrick Leonard both homered off of Lopez in the sixth inning.



The two teams will conclude their series on Wednesday with the finale of the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs. The WWE Hall of Famer will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch.



The Knights will send RHP Tyler Danish (1-4, 3.66) to the mound in the finale, while the Bulls will hand the ball to RHP Brett Honeywell (4-5, 5.10). Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com