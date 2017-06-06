Renovations to uptown office tower include free coffee for tenants

CHARLOTTE, NC (Ely Portillo/The Charlotte Observer) - The first phase of a major renovation at the 121 West Trade Street office building is complete, the building’s owners said Monday, including a new lobby and complimentary coffee for tenants.

Lincoln Property Company bought the 32-story building in 2015 for $71.6 million. Located at Trade and Tryon streets, the building is topped by the Charlotte City Club. The building is the latest in uptown to launch a renovation project, as owners in Charlotte add more amenities and ground-floor retail space to keep their buildings up-to-date and competitive.

Foundry Commercial, the property’s leasing manager, said the first phase of renovations included redoing the main lobby, updating the corridors and restrooms and adding a “Tenant Hub.” The hub is open to all of the building’s tenants, and includes conference rooms, a training room and a lounge with complimentary WiFi and coffee.

“As Charlotte continues to experience growth in its workforce, landlords are investing in amenities that cater to the needs of current and prospective tenants,” said Karah Stumler, office leasing associate at Foundry Commercial, in a statement.

Another phase of renovations is scheduled for the coming months, including more improvements to the corridors and changes to the retail lineup.