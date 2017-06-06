Mecklenburg approves proclamation for Ramadan: Muslim month of prayer, fasting

Another phase of renovations is scheduled for the coming months, including more improvements to the corridors and changes to the retail lineup.More >>
Putney said the city is considering using the permitting process to require such large-scale events to have a handful of ways in and out, which would give officers an opportunity to make visual contact with everyone attending.More >>
A majority of six commissioners voted to approve the proclamation at Tuesday night’s meeting. Puckett and two other county commissioners, Matthew Ridenhour and Bill James, were in opposition.More >>
Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.More >>
Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results.More >>
