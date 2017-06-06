Director resigns

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

After months of missteps at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Dr. Marcus Plescia will step down in August. Dr. Plescia has been director there for three years. He’s taken a black eye for delayed pap smear tests and the release of hundreds of patients’ personal information to media outlets. Most recently, the department allowed public swimming pools to open before they were inspected for the season.

Quite a twist in a church beating trial in Rutherfordton where church members are accused of trying to physically beat demons out of a man because he was gay. A judge declared a mistrial and had one of the jurors arrested.

Also, tonight, the Mecklenburg County Commission voted in favor of a proclamation touting the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Commissioner Jim Puckett, who voted against it said, “You’ve got to be kidding, this seems a bit close to government endorsing a religion.”

We’ve seen a lot of snake videos this spring, but tonight’s just might give you the willies. A man getting his car filled with fuel pulls a big, long serpent from inside a gas pump.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!