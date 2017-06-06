Blackwells buy old Salisbury church, planning a music venue

Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results.More >>
Salisbury City Councilwoman Maggie Blackwell and husband Jody have purchased the former Old Fashion Gospel Tabernacle on Ridge Avenue in Salisbury with an eye towards creating a music venue.More >>
The Salisbury VA Medical Center released a statement on Tuesday through Interim Director Dr. Subbarao Pemmaraju to "outline some of the challenges" that are present at the local facility.More >>
One involves a 5th grader who got hit in the head with a Swiffer mop by a teacher. The other involves a South Mecklenburg High School student leaving campus with a stranger and going missing for four days.More >>
Charlotte Douglas International Airport says complaints have soared in a year. In 2015, there were around 10,000 noise complaints. That number rose to nearly 70,000 in 2016.More >>
