Blackwells buy old Salisbury church, planning a music venue

Salisbury City Councilwoman Maggie Blackwell and husband Jody have purchased the former Old Fashion Gospel Tabernacle on Ridge Avenue in Salisbury with an eye towards creating a music venue.

Originally the Second Presbyterian Church, it was built in 1913. The church has had several subsequent owners, one of whom allowed a group to gut the interior and take all of the stained glass windows from the church.

According to the Historic Salisbury Foundation, the Blackwells plan an intriguing adaptive reuse for the building--a new music venue to be called “Beacon Hall”.

Beacon Hall will use the church’s sloping floor and its rounded seating space for the audience and keep the vaulted ceilings and the exterior intact.

Maggie Blackwell confirmed the purchase for WBTV on Tuesday, describing it as the "initiative of my husband Jody."

