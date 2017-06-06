Salisbury VA Medical Center addresses challenges

The Salisbury VA Medical Center released a statement on Tuesday through Interim Director Dr. Subbarao Pemmaraju to "outline some of the challenges" that are present at the local facility. Among the items addressed were wait times for veterans, parking issues in Salisbury, and new facilities.

According to the statement, the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin recently outlined the state of the VA, highlighting the activity and direction of the agency since his appointment in February.

To provide better access to care, the Salisbury Health Care System opened two new Health Care Centers (HCCs) in Charlotte and Kernersville in 2016. The new HCCs continue to expand specialty clinics that provide the medical care that Veterans need closer to their homes. The specialty clinics at both HCCs include: Pulmonary, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Dermatology, Dental, Rehab, Plastic Surgery, and General Surgery.

Specialty Clinics at Kernersville HCC:

Cardiac Cath lab, Infectious Disease, Endoscopy* and Ambulatory Operating Rooms* (*opening soon)

Specialty Clinics at Charlotte HCC:

Bronchoscopy, Endoscopy and Ambulatory Operating Rooms* (*opening soon)

The Salisbury VA Health Care System provides medical care for more than 92,000 Veterans and is continually looking for ways to improve. One of the improvements for access is same-day services for primary care and mental health. Same-day service means that a Veteran who has an immediate need will have that need met the same day, whether through a same-day appointment, a phone consultation, telehealth, prescription refills or through secure email messaging.

To be more transparent, wait time data for clinical appointments to include Salisbury facilities is posted at the following website: http://www.accesstocare.va.gov. No other health system in America does this. according to the statement. If a Veteran cannot receive their care within 30 days, they are offered the chance to see an outside provider under contract with the VA through the Veterans Choice program. The Choice program has increased access to care for thousands of Veterans. Today, we have 196 community providers in the network and that number continues to grow.

Parking is an issue at the Salisbury facility that will be resolved soon with the opening of a newly constructed parking garage with expected completion in early fall. The new parking garage will add 360 additional parking spaces. Other expansion projects include a new clinical lab and plans to renovate and expand the emergency department and operating rooms.

According to federal figures, 20 Veterans take their lives daily across the nation, while only six of those 20 had sought VA services. One of Secretary Shulkin’s new goals is “zero veteran suicides.” Salisbury VA is committed to ending Veteran suicide by reaching out to the community to promote awareness of the help available. One of the tools that Salisbury uses for suicide prevention is the Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health-Veterans Enhanced Treatment (Reach-Vet) program.

The Reach-Vet program identifies veterans who may be facing the highest risk of suicide. Using this data, our healthcare providers can intervene proactively with services such as missed-appointment follow-ups and individualized care. Confidential support is available 24 hours a day. The number to the Veterans Crisis Hotline 1(800) 273-8255, then press one. During this fiscal year, Salisbury has received and followed up on more than 995 crisis line calls.

Salisbury VA is also a member of the MyVA Communities/Community Veterans Engagement Board, which creates a network of support and connects resources across local communities.

“Access to quality VA health care for Veterans is our top priority,” said Dr. Pemmaraju. “I tell my staff that good is not good enough – that at Salisbury VA, we are striving for excellence. But we cannot do it alone. We need to work together as a team. Our Veterans deserve nothing less than the best heath care available.”

For further information about VA services visit www.explore.va.gov or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VASalisbury.