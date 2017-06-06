Embattled Mecklenburg County health director resigns

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak and Anna Douglas/The Charlotte Observer) - Embattled Mecklenburg County Health Director Marcus Plescia has resigned effective Aug. 4, County Manager Dena Diorio said Tuesday night.

A majority of the Mecklenburg County commissioners met briefly in a closed-door session Tuesday night to discuss personnel matters. Afterward, commissioners did not comment on Plescia's resignation or say what exactly they discussed in private.

The board then immediately transitioned to a meeting in a conference room to hear from an internal auditor about changes being made at DSS. Afterward, the board went into its scheduled public meeting, without mentioning Plescia's resignation.

Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results. The Observer reported in May that Plescia removed Nursing Director Jacqueline Glenn from the department’s executive team in April, three months after she helped notify key county officials that women had not been told about abnormal Pap smear test results.

Plescia emailed Glenn and said the move was not punitive but that “it was important to make changes in leadership structure to handle this crisis.” No one else was removed from the executive team, the Observer reported, and Plescia did not wait for a forthcoming consultant’s recommendation on how to restructure the agency’s management.

Glenn’s demotion raised questions about whether she was punished for being outspoken about a significant problem within the department.

Plescia became health director on Feb. 1, 2014, after Dr. Earl Mabry’s retirement.

According to a statement from Mecklenburg County government, Plescia oversaw the transition of public health from a shared service with Carolinas HealthCare System to one that now includes multiple clinics, services and about 800 employees, including 400 former hospital workers.

“He led the charge for multiple wellness initiatives aimed at reducing chronic disease,” the statement said.

The initiatives included a smoking ban on all government property in the county, establishing a seasonal farmer’s market on Beatties Ford Road and adding healthy choices for county-catered meals and vending machines at county facilities.

Plescia previously was the chronic disease and injury chief for the N.C. Department of Public Health and director of cancer prevention and control at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“I want to thank Dr. Plescia for his leadership and for championing Public Health’s community wellness initiatives,” Diorio said in Tuesday night’s statement. “However, Dr. Plescia realizes that new leadership is needed to improve our processes and produce better outcomes for the residents who depend on Public Health every day.”