Parents want answers from CMS about alleged incidents on campus

Some parents are demanding answers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) involving their children while they were on campus.

The group True Healing Under God (THUG) held a press conference Tuesday with the mothers to discuss the concerns. One involves a 5th grader who got hit in the head with a Swiffer mop by a teacher. The other involves a South Mecklenburg High School student leaving campus with a stranger and going missing for four days.

The incident with the Swiffer happened at Cotswold Elementary School in May. There is video of the incident that shows a teacher with the Swiffer. The top of the mop hits the student, then the teacher appears to yell at that student. The student's parent wants this to be investigated as an assault and wants the teacher removed from the classroom.

"The principal told me she accidentally hit my child," Tiffany Fields said. "Nothing in that video screams accident to me. As adults, what we do when we do something wrong - we apologize. If that was an accident - still waiting for an apology three weeks later."

The parent and THUG are giving CMS until Monday to release the teacher. CMS sent a statement regarding the case.

The employee is listed as an active employee. Which means there is no suspension. There has not been anything found to substantiate the allegations. The district will continue to look into the matter if new information is available.

The next case happened back in December. Chantell Evans says her 14-year-old daughter went missing for four days. She was found with James Crowe, who is charged with statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with children. Evans believes Crowe came on campus and lured her daughter away.

The mother wonders why Crowe didn’t check in at the school or sign her daughter out. She claims there were witnesses.

"One of the staff members, she told me that it was not their student," the mother said. "My daughter also told me they met at the cafeteria."

Evans admits her daughter has a disability and possibly met Crowe online. She also says South Mecklenburg High School knew of her child's special condition and should have kept a close eye on her.

"This is a child that has some underlying issues and we pretty much need to watch," Evans said. "And we had accommodations set into place as well."

CMS sent a statement on the claims of neglect.

We have no report of a student abducted from South Mecklenburg, ever. If any student chooses to leave campus during the instructional day without prior approval, this activity is a violation of Student Code of Conduct. We have no record of any student being forced to leave campus during the time period you have inquired.

Court records show Crowe is also accused of kidnapping and abduction. The teenager was last seen at South Mecklenburg High School.

"It is very alarming," Evans said. "It is so alarming to me that I will not send my child back to CMS."

The mother says her daughter still has not recovered from the alleged assault, and that's why she will continue to fight for answers and action.

Crowe remains in jail and is due back in court in July.

