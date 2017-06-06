93-year-old Lowe's employee is a WWII D-Day survivor

The fact that Bob Adams is 93 and still working is reason enough to feature him in a story.

Many people walk right past him at the Lowe’s on Ballantyne Commons Parkway and don’t know he fought for their freedom 73 years ago. Adams started working at Lowe’s in 2003, two years after his wife passed away.

“I just don’t believe in retiring,” Adams said.

The enduring man remembers June 6 as a day of chaos and fear.

“Anybody that says they weren’t afraid, I don’t believe that at all. But you still did your duty,” Adams said.

He was surrounded by thousands of men, fighting on shore, fighting from water, fighting on boats - all fighting for their lives. Adams was assigned to the USS Gherardi, a 348-foot destroyer.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

His job was to man the anti-aircraft guns trained into the skies over Normandy.

“We could see the landing craft going in. We could see the people being shot at and shot down and bombed and everything else,” Adams said.

The then 20-year-old had signed up for the war after Pearl Harbor.

“When the war broke out, I felt like I should go and be a part of it,” he said.

He fought through one of the most pivotal battles of World War II and survived. For that reason, he insists he’s not a hero.

“I’m still here. The guys that deserve the praise are the ones that were killed. They’re the real heroes.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.