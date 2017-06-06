93-year-old Lowe's employee is a WWII D-Day survivor

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says complaints have soared in a year. In 2015, there were around 10,000 noise complaints. That number rose to nearly 70,000 in 2016.More >>
Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results.More >>
Many people walk right past him at the Lowe’s on Ballantyne Commons Parkway and don’t know he fought for their freedom 73 years ago.More >>
Police were called to help Mosiiuk, a Urkrainian immigrant, because he had been behaving erratically, looking for the rifle and saying he didn’t want to live any longer.More >>
Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus immediately sentenced the juror, Terry Shade Jr., to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.More >>
