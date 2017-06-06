Monday at 6: Report claims hospital nurses refused to refer report of child sexual abuse to DSS

A report obtained by WBTV shows the nursing staff on duty at CMC-Union Hospital one night in November of 2016 refused to call DSS after a child disclosed facts that implicated sexual abuse.

The report was filled out by James Jackson, who was working at the hospital as a security guard.

According to the report, the nurse in charge of caring for the young male patient refused to report the boy’s allegations of possible sexual abuse.

“I told his nurse about it and she said that she would not believe anything that he says because of his history at the hospital,” Jackson wrote in his report.

State law requires anyone aware of possible child abuse to report it to social services.

Ultimately, Jackson reported the boy’s allegations to Union County DSS himself and the agency opened an investigation into the claims.

