North Carolina to support Paris climate accord, Gov. Cooper announces

Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.More >>
Two members of the Statesville City Council got into a heated exchange in a closed door meeting on Monday night, according to the two men involved.More >>
Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.More >>
The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened at a home off of Highway 49 in the Richfield area around 1 p.m.More >>
A man wanted for multiple crimes in the Charlotte area cut off his electronic monitoring device Monday, police say.More >>
