Vehicle located, man still wanted in deadly north Charlotte shooting

A majority of six commissioners voted to approve the proclamation at Tuesday night’s meeting. Puckett and two other county commissioners, Matthew Ridenhour and Bill James, were in opposition.More >>
A majority of six commissioners voted to approve the proclamation at Tuesday night’s meeting. Puckett and two other county commissioners, Matthew Ridenhour and Bill James, were in opposition.More >>
Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.More >>
Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.More >>
Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results.More >>
Plescia came under fire after revelations that he demoted a member of his leadership team after she blew the whistle on the department’s mishandling of nearly 200 Pap smear test results.More >>
Salisbury City Councilwoman Maggie Blackwell and husband Jody have purchased the former Old Fashion Gospel Tabernacle on Ridge Avenue in Salisbury with an eye towards creating a music venue.More >>
Salisbury City Councilwoman Maggie Blackwell and husband Jody have purchased the former Old Fashion Gospel Tabernacle on Ridge Avenue in Salisbury with an eye towards creating a music venue.More >>
The Salisbury VA Medical Center released a statement on Tuesday through Interim Director Dr. Subbarao Pemmaraju to "outline some of the challenges" that are present at the local facility.More >>
The Salisbury VA Medical Center released a statement on Tuesday through Interim Director Dr. Subbarao Pemmaraju to "outline some of the challenges" that are present at the local facility.More >>