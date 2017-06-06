Man wanted in deadly north Charlotte shooting

A man is wanted in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man that happened in north Charlotte over the weekend .

Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Tuesday, police said they identified 42-year-old William Vandale Medlin as a suspect during the investigation and that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Medlin was last seen in a silver Range Rover with a 30-day temporary plate.

He faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Baldwin's death marks Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

