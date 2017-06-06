Stanly County home break-in captured on surveillance - | WBTV Charlotte

Stanly County home break-in captured on surveillance

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) -

A person captured in surveillance video is wanted for breaking into a home in Stanly County Thursday. 

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened at a home off of Highway 49 in the Richfield area around 1 p.m. Deputies posted a video of the break-in on Facebook Monday. 

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call them at 704-986-3714.

