Stanly County home break-in captured on surveillance

A person captured in surveillance video is wanted for breaking into a home in Stanly County Thursday.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened at a home off of Highway 49 in the Richfield area around 1 p.m. Deputies posted a video of the break-in on Facebook Monday.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call them at 704-986-3714.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.