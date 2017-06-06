Man wanted in Charlotte-area crimes

A man wanted for multiple crimes in the Charlotte area cut off his electronic monitoring device Monday, police say.

Rolander Yarbough Grice, 38, is wanted for larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, communicating threats, stalking, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Grice was court-ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Grice was last known to be in the area of 210 E. Trade Street. Grice is described as being around 5'11" and 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option 3.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.