Statesville City Councilman claims scuffle left him with broken knee

Cooper’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris compact, an agreement involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.More >>
Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.More >>
Two members of the Statesville City Council got into a heated exchange in a closed door meeting on Monday night, according to the two men involved.More >>
Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.More >>
The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened at a home off of Highway 49 in the Richfield area around 1 p.m.More >>
