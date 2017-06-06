Statesville City Councilman claims scuffle left him with broken knee

Two members of the Statesville City Council got into a heated exchange in a closed door meeting on Monday night, according to one of the councilmen and the attorney for the other party.

The incident involved Roy West, who represents Ward One, and Jarrod Phifer, the representative of Ward Three.

Phifer, through personal injury attorney Todd Hollis in Pittsburgh, PA, claims that the altercation left him with a broken knee and sprained thumb.

Councilman West admits that he was angry with Phifer and that the two exchanged words, but strongly denies that any physical altercation took place.

"He was sitting right across from me, I told him that I didn't appreciate what he had done, it was very poor judgment attacking me personally in the newspaper," West said. "We both rose, we had quick thinking council members that grabbed us and restrained us, I never touched him and we've got seven council members and a city attorney who saw it and will testify to that."

In an opinion piece written in the Statesville Record & Landmark on June 3, Phifer referred to West as an "elderly, privileged, bitter, bigoted man who is comfortable with the status quo."

In the column, Phifer was responding to criticism he had received over the location of a proposed splash pad at the Bentley Community Center. At a recent workshop, West had criticized that location, pointing out several incidents of violent crime in the area and the proximity to a homeless shelter.

Councilman Phifer did not attend the workshop or the City Council meeting.

The City of Statesville would not comment on the altercation and calls to the Statesville Police Department have not been returned.

West says that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved. He said that he did apologize to the city council following the meeting.

