Man wanted for crimes in Charlotte

A man is wanted for multiple crimes in the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor Tuesday.

He was wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and damage to property. Sherman was last seen in the area of Sherman Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option 3.

