Woman staying in Rock Hill reported missing

A woman staying in Rock Hill before returning to Florida is missing, the York County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.

Calvert never returned to Florida and is not answering her cellphone, deputies say.

Calvert is described as being around 5'5" and 200 pounds. She was driving a Ford Five Hundred with Florida license tag 4099GA.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

