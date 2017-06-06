Vehicle tied to Rock Hill missing person case found in Charlotte

A woman staying in Rock Hill was reported missing Tuesday after she never returned to Florida. A vehicle associated with the case was found in Charlotte last week, according to a police report.

Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.

Calvert never returned to Florida and is not answering her cellphone, deputies say.

She was driving a Ford Five Hundred with Florida license tag 4099GA. According to a police report, a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was found on Sharon Pointe Road in Charlotte last Tuesday. The license plate for the vehicle found was not provided, but the document says the vehicle is associated with the investigation.

Calvert is described as being around 5'5" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

