Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road Tuesday morning

Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department said the gas leak happened in the 6100 block of outbound Monroe Road at Rama Road, closing the area down.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 33-year-old Donald Geoffrey Sherman cut off his electronic monitor Tuesday.More >>
On Monday Rowan County commissioners gave the stamp of approval to the county budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1, and they did so without any changes to the tax rate.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was crossing Pecan Avenue near Central Avenue around 2:13 a.m. when a black car hit her.More >>
