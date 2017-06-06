Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road Tuesday morning - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A gas leak shut down a road in southeast Charlotte for a time Tuesday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said the gas leak happened in the 6100 block of outbound Monroe Road at Rama Road, closing the area down. The road was reopened around 9 a.m.

