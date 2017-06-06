Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road

A gas leak shut down a road in southeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the gas leak happened in the 6100 block of outbound Monroe Road at Rama Road, closing the area down.

Traffic Advisory; outbound Monroe Rd @ Rama Rd (6100 block) closed due to gas leak; seek alternate route; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 6, 2017

There's no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

