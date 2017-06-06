Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas leak shuts down part of Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A gas leak shut down a road in southeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said the gas leak happened in the 6100 block of outbound Monroe Road at Rama Road, closing the area down. 

There's no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly