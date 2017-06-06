Rowan County budget approved, no change in tax rate

On Monday Rowan County commissioners gave the stamp of approval to the county budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1, and they did so without any changes to the tax rate.

"We were able to hold the line on taxes while continuing to make improvements to our facilities, raising teacher pay, and readying ourselves for the economic growth that is heading Rowan County's way," Chairman Greg Edds told WBTV.

Commissioners held a work session, then the commission meeting, then a public hearing on the budget before giving unanimous approval to the $149 million budget.

The county tax rate will remain 66.25 cents per $100 in valuation. Property tax revenue is projected to rise by 2.32 percent, and sales tax revenue is projected to rise by 6.3 percent.

"The central themes for this budget are increased funding for public education, capital renovations, infrastructure, increased public safety and continued re-engineering of Emergency Services," the budget preview stated. "If the local economy does not continue growing to expand our tax base, a property tax rate increase will be required to maintain the current and expanded services recommended in this budget."

Budget highlights include a 2.5% cost of living increase for county employees and commissioners, money for a library in western Rowan County, and an increase in education funding and supplements for school staff.

