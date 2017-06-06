Woman struck in Plaza Midwood hit-and-run

One person is in custody after a woman was struck in a hit-and-run in Plaza Midwood early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was crossing Pecan Avenue near Central Avenue around 2:13 a.m. when a black car hit her. The driver reportedly stopped, got out of the car, then jumped back in the car and took off, according to witnesses at the scene.

Witnesses told police the driver's headlights were not on.

The woman went to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

No names have been released.

