CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Drop Series Opener To Durham At Home

Knights Drop Monday’s Opener to Bulls 6-1

RHP Lucas Giolito Struck Out Season-High 11 Batters



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Charlotte RHP Lucas Giolito struck out a season-high 11 batters over six innings, but the Knights fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 6-1 on Monday in the opening game of their three-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.



Making his 11th start of the season with the Knights -- and second since throwing a seven-inning no-hitter on May 25 -- Giolito threw 101 pitches and allowed just one run over six strong innings. The 22-year-old right-hander recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time in his career. He left with the game tied at 1-1, but did not factor in the decision.



Giolito has put together a solid stretch for the Knights. Over his last five games, the California native has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.57 ERA (28.0 IP). He also has 26 strikeouts over that span.



The Bulls scored first on Monday and did so in the top of the second inning on a Kean Wong RBI single off Giolito. In the bottom of the second inning, Charlotte battled back with help from Tyler Ladendorf, who launched a game-tying, solo home run. The 373-foot shot was his second long ball of the season.



With the game tied at 1-1, the Knights handed the ball to LHP Brian Clark (1-1, 2.40), who entered the game in the seventh inning. Clark gave up three runs on three hits, including a two-run double to Willy Adames, and was saddled with his first loss of the season. LHP Colton Turned pitched the eighth inning and gave up two runs on four hits over two innings of work. The Knights have now lost six consecutive games.



Durham LHP Blake Snell (3-0, 2.39) gave up one run on five hits over eight solid innings to earn the win. Snell walked three batters and struck-out seven.



The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Bulls on Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. game. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





